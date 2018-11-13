Two ASD schools closed Tuesday due to malfunctioning heating systems

SHELBY COUNTY, TN (WMC) - Two schools in the Achievement School District will be closed Tuesday.
Georgian Hills Achievement Elementary School (3930 Leweir, 38127) and Frayser-Corning Achievement Elementary School (1602 Dellwood, 38127) will be closed Nov. 13 because of malfunctions with the heating systems at both buildings.
The decision from the Central Office of the Achievement School District was made based on near freezing temperatures expected to last throughout the day in Memphis on Tuesday.
Parents are being alerted by school staff, and updates will be shared as they become available.
