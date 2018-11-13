Beale Street Music Festival pre-sale passes on sale

By Marquesha Garmon | November 13, 2018 at 4:50 AM CST - Updated November 13 at 4:50 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The 2019 Beale Street Music Festival is six months away, but you can get pre-sale passes now.

The festival will be held May 3-5 at Tom Lee Park.

The lineup won't be released until February, but now is the best time to buy your 3-day pass at a lower price.

Right now, tickets are $105, which is $35 per day.

This offer is only for a limited time.

For tickets, head to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-beale-street-music-festival-tickets-52090481031

You must use the code BSMFPRESALE to purchase.

