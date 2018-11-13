Caps' Wilson has suspension cut to 14 games by arbitrator

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) is escorted by an official off the ice after he checked St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist, background, during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game in Washington. Wilson has had his 20-game suspension reduced to 14 by a neutral arbitrator and is eligible to play immediately. Wilson has already served 16 games of his suspension for an illegal check to the head of St. Louis forward Oskar Sundqvist in each team’s preseason finale. The ruling by Shyam Das allows Wilson to return as soon as Tuesday night, Nov. 13, 2018, at Minnesota, and the 24-year-old will recoup $378,049 of the $1.26 million he initially forfeited as part of the suspension. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File) (Nick Wass)