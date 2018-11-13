Consumers expected to spend $1 trillion this holiday season

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With consumers expected to spend as much as $1.1 trillion this holiday season, despite near-record credit card debt levels, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its Holiday Shopping Survey to help holiday shoppers save money and avoid a financial hangover in the new year.
Among the findings, 6 in 10 survey respondents said they are better off financially now than they were last year. In 2017, 5 in 10 people said they were better off than the previous year.
Here are the spending plans of Americans this year:
15% plan to spend more than $1,001
20% plan to spend $501-$1,000
33% plan to spend $251-$500
13% plan to spend $101-$250
19% plan to spend $100 or less
And when it comes to paying off holiday debt, 60% say they will pay in full by their credit due date; 18% will pay in full by New Year’s Day; and 22% will still have a holiday balance after January.
