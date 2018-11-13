Holy Convocation returning to Memphis in 2021

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis' oldest and largest convention Holy Convocation is coming back to Memphis in a few years.
Presiding Bishop Charles E. Blake, Sr., the General Board and the General Assembly, the legislative body of the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) have all voted to return the Holy Convocation to the City of Memphis, Tennessee in 2021.
The convention has been held for the last nine years in St. Louis, Missouri. The Holy Convocation will be held in Memphis through 2023.
“The Church of God in Christ since 2010 has held our largest convention, the Holy Convocation in St. Louis, MO and today we voted to move the convention in 2021-2023 to the city of Memphis, Tennessee," Bishop Blake said. "The City of Memphis has special significance in the spiritual and cultural life of COGIC and we are pleased to return to the place of our origin.”
The Holy Convocation will be held in St. Louis through 2020.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.