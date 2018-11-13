Hue Jackson back in Cincinnati, helping to run defense

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 file photo, Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson watches before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens in Cleveland. A person familiar with the hiring says former Browns coach Hue Jackson is re-joining Cincinnati’s staff under Marvin Lewis. Jackson, who was fired in Cleveland on Oct. 19, will join the Bengals in a still to be determined role, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not made the hiring official. (AP Photo/David Richard, File) (David Richard)