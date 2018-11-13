Memphis Tigers ready for first real test of the season against LSU

BATON ROUGE, LA (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers are on the road tonight, taking on the number 22 team in the country LSU.
It's a match that could set the stage for a big season for the Tigers and head coach Penny Hardaway.
Tonight's matchup against LSU is the first real test for Hardaway and this Memphis Tiger basketball team. U of M opened the season last week against Tennessee Tech and the Tigers won as expected, but Penny said his team didn't play the entire game the way they're capable of.
To beat LSU they have to play a complete game, and these are some of the improvements Penny says he wants to see tonight.
"If we turn the ball over the way the we turned the ball over, and foul the way we fouled, and lose the rebounding game against a more superior team like we're going to see it could be a loss,” Hardaway said. “What we worked on is protecting the ball, boxing out, trying to win the free throw game, and defending without fouling."
Hardaway said he felt like his team didn't drive to the basket enough against Tennessee Tech and said they're settling for too many jump shots or kicking out for 3's.
While he's confident in his team's ability to knock down those shots from downtown, he wants to see them drive to the basket and get at least get 15-25 free throw attempts a game.
