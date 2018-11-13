More Cold & A First Alert To Snow

THIS WEEK: A cold, wet, and windy night is in store for the Mid-South. A few flurries will be possible along and north of the I-40 corridor after midnight but no accumulation expected. Clouds, cold temperatures, and windy conditions will continue tomorrow. Clouds will break Tuesday night and temperatures will plummet into the mid to upper 20s across the area. Wednesday showers develop during the day in advance of an approaching low pressure system. High temperatures will only reach the upper 30s to near 40. Depending on the track of the low rain could change to snow Wednesday night as temperatures fall into the low 30s. Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as snow showers will be possible early in the day which could have an impact on the morning commute. Cloudy will remain through the day and afternoon highs only reaching the low 40s with overnight lows again falling onto the lower 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer but still below average with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.