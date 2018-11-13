Police to provide update in shooting death of 10-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is set to provide an update in the murder of a 10-year-old boy.
A press conference is schedule for Tuesday afternoon.
The 10-year-old Richard Jordan III was shot and killed November 13, 2017 near the intersection of Airways Boulevard and Ketchum Road around 4:45 p.m.
Two other people were shot, including a 12-year-old boy l and a woman who sustained non-critical injuries.
The victims of those shootings went to the Airways police precinct for assistance.
