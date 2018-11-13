Snow chances this week

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A cold front is making its final push out of our area this morning. Light drizzle and mist will be possible for the morning commute, but the afternoon and evening will be dry. It will be mostly cloudy and bitterly cold. Highs will be in the upper 30s, but a north wind will put the wind chills in the 20s this afternoon. Lows tonight will be in the lower 30s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. Winds: N 10-15 mph. High: 39.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 32.
REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will be around 40 degrees Wednesday. A low pressure system will move out of Texas and into our area by Wednesday night, which will give us a chance for rain and snow. Rain could change over to snow late that night and continue through early Thursday. There could be a dusting of snow in some locations. Highs will stay in the lower 40s on Thursday, but we will climb back into the lower to mid 50s for Friday through Sunday. More sunshine is expected for the weekend.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
