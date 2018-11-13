Snow chances this week

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will be around 40 degrees Wednesday. A low pressure system will move out of Texas and into our area by Wednesday night, which will give us a chance for rain and snow. Rain could change over to snow late that night and continue through early Thursday. There could be a dusting of snow in some locations. Highs will stay in the lower 40s on Thursday, but we will climb back into the lower to mid 50s for Friday through Sunday. More sunshine is expected for the weekend.