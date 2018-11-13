Dog stolen from 12-year-boy reunited with family

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A 12-year-old boy has been reunited with his dog after a man stole her over the weekend.
Deputies say the American Bulldog was taken from the boy Sunday afternoon in the 7600 block of Hedgington Drive.
A man got out of his Chrysler sedan and pushed the 12-year-old down, and took his dog.
"He pushed me in the grass,” the boy said. “Took the leash out of my hand and took the dog and he left."
The 12-year-old, who we are not identifying, said the man who took his dog was violent and vulgar.
"’Give me that dog b- - - - -,’” the boy recalled.
At this time, it’s not clear how the dog was found or who took her.
WMC5 is following this story and will provide updates as soon as they become available.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.