Windy and cold afternoon

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY SNOW: Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s as precipitation moves in by Wednesday afternoon. It will begin as a wintry mix then change to snow in areas closest to the Mississippi River. Accumulating snow of 1-4″ is possible from Memphis north to Dyersburg over to Jonesboro by Thursday morning. It all depends on the track of the low. Some changes to timing and amounts are likely, so check back for updates.