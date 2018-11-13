Windy and cold afternoon

Clouds will hold temperatures in the 30s all afternoon with a gusty north wind making it feel more like the 20s. Highs will only top out in the upper 30s. Winds will be north at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and cold. Winds: NE 10-15 mph. Low: 28.
WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY SNOW: Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 30s as precipitation moves in by Wednesday afternoon. It will begin as a wintry mix then change to snow in areas closest to the Mississippi River. Accumulating snow of 1-4″ is possible from Memphis north to Dyersburg over to Jonesboro by Thursday morning. It all depends on the track of the low. Some changes to timing and amounts are likely, so check back for updates.
FRIDAY INTO THE WEEKEND: Sunshine returns with highs back in the 50s and lows in the 30s. It will remain dry all three days.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.