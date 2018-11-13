Winter Weather Advisory for the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect Wednesday through Thursday morning for most of the the Mid-South.
This means snow, sleet or a wintry mix are all possible with light accumulation in some areas. Some roads may be come slick by Wednesday night.
WINTER WEATHER SUMMARY
MAIN THREAT: Snow or wintry mix
TIMEFRAME: Wednesday through noon Thursday (Earlier in north Mississippi and later in northwest Tennessee)
POTENTIAL AMOUNTS WEST TN: 1-2” Includes Memphis, Brownsville, Dyersburg and Covington and maybe Somerville along with smaller surrounding communities. Memphis and Shelby county could see ½ inch to 3 inches.
NORTHEAST AR: 1-2” Includes Marion, West Memphis, Osceola, Blytheville, Wynne, Jonesboro and Harrisburg along with smaller surrounding communities…mainly north of I-40. NORTH MS: Dusting – 1” Includes Clarksdale, Helena, Tunica, Senatobia, Hernando, Southaven, Olive Branch, Holly Springs and smaller communities around these towns.
Latest forecast data shows a start time between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m., so timing will vary by location. Areas in northeast Mississippi up to Selma, Tennessee may not see much of anything.
THINGS TO REMEMBER
***AMOUNTS WILL VARY BASED ON LOCATION…these are estimates based on the latest weather data.
***We are not forecasting accumulating snow for everyone in the Mid-South. We are showing which areas have the best chance. Everything depends on the track of the low. Be sure and check the WMC Weather App for future updates.
