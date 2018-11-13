18-year-old arrested in shooting that left 2 dead, 4 injured

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Shelby County deputies have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to a shooting where six people were shot.
Jadarrius Mobley is accused of trying to rob four people during a dice game in Raleigh on Saturday.
Police say 22-year-old Marquese Taylor was in on the robbery. Taylor died on the scene.
Marcus Conway, 18, was also killed.
One of the four survivors remains hospitalized at Regional One Medical Center in non-critical condition.
Mobley faces several felony charges including first-degree murder.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.