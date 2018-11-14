Breakdown: Why Snow Is Hard To Forecast In The Mid-South

It’s not just temperatures at the surface that matter, but also temperatures all the way up to 20-30,000 feet. The levels in between are important too. That’s a lot to cover and just like everyday weather, the temperature column can change in one area and not the other or vice versa. If there are any warm areas in between, it may fall as a rain/snow mix, or if it is too warm in the mid-levels, it could turn out to be just plain old rain. A small change in the temperature can affect accumulation too.