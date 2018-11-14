Children in need of warm clothing as temperatures drop quickly

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Agape Child and Family Services is on a mission to warm up local students.
They're working to collect winter clothes for students, who need them with the recent temperature drop.
We've seen a blast of winter weather during this fall season that caught many struggling families off guard--families who are now challenged to find winter clothing during the freezing temperatures.
Agape serves more than 450 children in schools in Hickory Hill, Frayser and Whitehaven. Many of those children don't have adequate winter clothing, so Agape is hosting a winter coat and clothing drive that will support those students across the community.
They are asking for donations of tights for girls, socks for boys, hats, gloves, jackets, and coats.
Agape's volunteer director Lori Humber said staying warm on the way to and from school is directly connected to learning in the classroom.
"When bad weather sprung on us like it has been this week it’s a challenge, and then in those same schools we are often seeing some significant academic struggles and you can’t meet your academic needs if you’re not comfortable," Humber said. "As Memphis has shown us this week ,our weather can be unpredictable and when you’re not comfortable you can’t learn. We are trying to quickly gather supplies that they need so that they will be comfortable when they walk to school or in their building."
If you’d like to donate, you can call Agape at 901-323-3600 or by clicking here.
You can also donate money and allow volunteers to shop for students.
