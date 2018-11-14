Cyclist killed in crash was riding for children’s cancer research

“When people ask me why I ride in the rain or if I ride in the cold, and I tell them, ‘Yeah, I ride in the rain and cold,’ and the reason is, and I’d ride through the snow too, the reason is because those kids don’t have an opportunity to make a choice to get out of the hospital and not do the treatment. I feel like I have an obligation to ride. That’s why I ride,” Dobson says in the video.