Fake utility workers steal from PA man, police say

MT. PLEASANT, PA (KDKA/CNN) – Police in western Pennsylvania are looking for two people who stand accused of posing as utility workers to enter homes and steal valuables.
“I was so cooperative – too much, too trustworthy, I think,” said Ted Czekaj, a victim.
According to Mt. Pleasant Borough Police, Czekaj was taken advantage of by a person caught on surveillance video.
It started with a knock on the door and a message for Czekaj from “a power company employee.”
Czekaj quoted the accused impostor: “’So, we’re here to tell you you’re going to lose power for about three days. We’re going to change transformers.’”
Suddenly, the suspect was in the house, in the basement with Czekaj, talking up a storm to keep him occupied.
When Czekaj was in the basement with the man, unbeknownst to him, another person had entered the house.
But that person wasn’t checking the wiring. Instead, he was checking for any and all valuables in the house – and it didn’t take long for the person to do the job.
“I’d say about 15 minutes,” Czekaj said.
With the bogus utility workers gone, Czekaj headed upstairs, and it didn’t take him long to realize something was very wrong.
"On my counter, the dishes were moved around. I said, ‘Uh oh, this ain't good. What were they doing up here?’" he said.
It got worse: The alleged thieves found a safe Czekaj had hidden.
"I had just went to the bank that day,” he said. “I had $600 I just put in there, right on top. I was so upset – ashamed, more than anything, that I could let this happen to me.”
Police said similar incidents have been reported in two other towns.
“Never let anybody in without ID,” Czekaj said.
Police second that piece of advice.
