Frozen asparagus recalled over listeria concerns

(WTXL/RNN) - More than 1,000 cases of Pictsweet Farms 8-ounce Steam’ables Asparagus Spears are being recalled because of potentially fatal listeria contamination.
The Pictsweet Company announced the recall of 1,872 cases of the product on a U.S. Food and Drug Administration site Tuesday. The recalled products were sold in most states.
The recall affects products with the UPC code 0 70560 97799 9 with production codes beginning with the digits 2138XD and a “BEST BY AUG 1, 2020.”
No illnesses have been reported to date.
The Pictsweet Company initiated the recall after a manufacturer notified it that product suspected of containing Listeria monocytogenes was inadvertently shipped to Pictsweet.
Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium, can sometimes cause fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.
Healthy people may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The product was distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.
Consumers can contact Pictsweet Farms at 1-800-527-0986 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST Monday – Friday or return the product to the places of purchase for a full refund.
