Kroger warns of fake Black Friday coupon circulating
By FOX19 Web Staff | November 12, 2018 at 4:17 PM CST - Updated November 14 at 9:43 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Kroger has sent out an alert regarding an unauthorized Black Friday coupon.

The grocer posted to Facebook recently to say a fake coupon for $200 is floating around.

“It’s not real,” the company posted to Facebook. "We do not recommend engaging with the sites or pages that are sharing the coupon or providing them with any personal information."

Kroger says its team is working with Facebook to address the matter. You can see the company’s post below:

