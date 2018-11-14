Mid-South native Reagan Strange advances to next round on ‘The Voice’

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It was a good night for one of the Mid-South contestants on NBC's hit reality singing show "The Voice."
Reagan Strange of Collierville managed to survive and advance to the top 13. We wish the best of luck to Reagan as she continues on her journey to stardom. Unfortunately, the news was not so good for Atoka native Keith Paluso. He's one of three contestants eliminated Tuesday night.
