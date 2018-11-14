Snow and cold conditions today

A weather system will move into our area and bring a chance for snow today. Flurries will be possible this morning and early afternoon, but the best chance will be after 2 p.m.
Snow will be possible overnight and into early Thursday. The snow will not start to stick until temperatures drop below freezing after sunset. Therefore, we could see some snow accumulating this evening. This could cause some major issues for the evening commute tonight and morning commute on Thursday. Overpasses and bridges could be especially slick. Highs today will be in the upper 30s and low tonight will dip into the upper 20s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 60%. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 38.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 80%. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 29.
REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will be in the lower 40s on Thursday, so any snow on the ground will melt. Most of the day will feature clouds, but we will start to see them breaking up by sunset. We will climb back into the lower to mid 50s for Friday through Sunday. It will be sunny and dry this weekend through the start of next week. A few showers will be possible on Thanksgiving.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
