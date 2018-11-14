Snow in November is rare but possible

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - It’s been a while since the Mid-South has seen snow this early.
Wednesday and Thursday's forecasted snow would be the first time since 2014 that snow fell in the Mid-South. That month, we received 0.3 inches.
On average, the first snow falls January 2 in the area.
Don't expect to break any records, though. The current November record is 4.9 inches in 1929.
And it won't be the earliest we've seen snow. That happened November 2, 1951.
It's rare, but when the moisture and cold match perfectly, we can get snow to fall before winter comes.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday through Thursday morning for most of the the Mid-South.
This means snow, sleet or a wintry mix are all possible with light accumulation in some areas. Some roads may become slick by Wednesday night.
Some areas may see between one and two inches.
