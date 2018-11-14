Tips for driving in snow and on icy roads

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - If you are going to be out on the roads, keep in mind some could be icy. Take it slow and increase your distance between the car in front of you.
We spoke with a driving instructor who shared advice about handling the icy roads.
“Number one slow down, number two increase your distance front the car in front of you, and go slow,” said Max Maxwell.
A quick spin in Maxwell Driving School’s skid car gave us a one-on-one lesson of how to avoid these slippery situations and be better prepared on the road.
Your first instinct is punching the brake when you find a slick spot, and it’s likely the most dangerous.
“And you have got to look!” Maxwell said. “Even though the rear end may be sliding to the left, maybe you need to go over here you have to look to the right at the same time you're turning into the skid.”
Too much speed and not enough braking distance could send your car spinning off the road.
“With snow and ice you’re really going to have to have the distance,” Maxwell said. “In this type of weather, I want at least four car lengths, three to four if you can do it.”
These small tips and tricks could save you and your vehicle.
TDOT began putting brine down on bridges and overpasses in the West Tennessee area Tuesday and continued to treat the highways and interstates Wednesday.
At one point, TDOT had 29,000 tons of salt across the state and 500,000 gallons of brine mixed and ready.
Plows will be staged along flyovers and major river bridges, which tend to freeze first.
The City of Memphis also began its winter weather preps a day-and-a-half ago, treating some of Memphis's busier streets like Poplar Avenue first along with overpasses.
The city treated state routes that double as some of our busiest streets, like Germantown Parkway using salt paid for by the state.
“We feel very prepared for this,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. “So if we get some icy or snowy conditions I think we’ve done what we can do.”
