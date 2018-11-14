Tracking An Early Season Snow

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will go into effect Wednesday morning for the Mid-South as a low pressure system moving toward the area combines a surge of Gulf moisture and cold Canadian air to bring snow Wednesday and Thursday.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy WIND: N 10-15 LOW: 28
TUESDAY: Developing Snow WIND: NE 5-15 HIGH: 38
TUESDAY NIGHT: Snow WIND: NW 5-10 LOW: 30
THIS WEEK: Conditions are cold and dry for now but during the afternoon and into the evening tomorrow snow will develop over much of the Mid-South and continue overnight into early Thursday morning.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will go into effect at 6 a.m. and remain in place through midday Thursday.
Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as travel could be impacted during the morning commute due to accumulated snowfall. Current forecast models are indicating 1 to 2 inches of snow over much of west Tennessee and Northeast Arkansas and a dusting to 1 inch of snow over much of north Mississippi and along and south of I-40 south in East Arkansas by Thursday morning. Cloudy will remain through the day Thursday with afternoon highs near 40 with overnight lows again falling onto the lower 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer but still below average with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures only in the lower 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s with lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
