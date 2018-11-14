Tracking An Early Season Snow

Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as travel could be impacted during the morning commute due to accumulated snowfall. Current forecast models are indicating 1 to 2 inches of snow over much of west Tennessee and Northeast Arkansas and a dusting to 1 inch of snow over much of north Mississippi and along and south of I-40 south in East Arkansas by Thursday morning. Cloudy will remain through the day Thursday with afternoon highs near 40 with overnight lows again falling onto the lower 30s. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer but still below average with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.