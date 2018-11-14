Utah ends Grizzlies’ home winning streak

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies went into Monday night's game against Utah at FedExForum as the only team in the NBA's Western Conference to have a perfect record at home.
The Grizzlies looked to protect their 5-0 mark in the Grindhouse against a Jazz squad they've already beaten twice this season on the Road.
What made it harder is that forward Dillon Brooks is out the next 6-8 weeks with a sprained MCL suffered in the win over the 6ers Saturday.
That leaves most of the heavy lifting up to Grizzlies veterans Mike Conley and Marc Gasol. The pair got it going, for a while, at least.
Conley led the way with 24 points, while Big Spain chips in 14 with 5 boards.
Rookie Jeran Jackson, Jr, adds a double double 10 pts, 11 rebounds, and 5 blocks.
The Jazz ended the Grizzlies’ home court winning streak 96-88.
The Grizzlies, now 7-5, next play at the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.
