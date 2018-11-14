Winter Weather Closings

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 14, 2018 at 10:42 AM CST - Updated November 14 at 11:58 AM

MID-SOUTH (WMC) - The following schools and business will be closed due to winter weather.

Arkansas

Blytheville Public Schools - Closing at 2 p.m.

Forrest City School District - Closing at 1:30 p.m.

West Memphis Christian School - Closing at 12:30 p.m.

Mississippi

DeSoto County Schools - Closing two hours early

Marshall County Schools - Closing at 1. p.m.

Marshall Academy - Closing at 12:15 p.m.

Senatobia Municipal School District - closing 1 p.m. Elem; 1:30 p.m. high school

South Panola School District - Closing at 1 p.m.

Tate County Schools - Closing at 1:30 p.m.

Tunica County Schools - Closing at 12 p.m.

Tennessee

Fayette Academy - Closing at 1:25 p.m.

Frayser-Corning Achievement Elementary - for heating issues

Georgian Hills Achievement Elementary - for heating issues

Kirby Middle School - for heating issues

Sheffield High School - Closing at 11:30 a.m. for heating issues

Westwood High School - for heating issues

White Station High School - Closing at 11:30 a.m. for heating issues

Winchester Elementary School - Closing at 11:30 a.m. for heating issues

