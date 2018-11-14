Winter Weather Closings

MID-SOUTH (WMC) - The following schools and business will be closed due to winter weather.
Arkansas
Blytheville Public Schools - Closing at 2 p.m.
Forrest City School District - Closing at 1:30 p.m.
West Memphis Christian School - Closing at 12:30 p.m.
Mississippi
DeSoto County Schools - Closing two hours early
Marshall County Schools - Closing at 1. p.m.
Marshall Academy - Closing at 12:15 p.m.
Senatobia Municipal School District - closing 1 p.m. Elem; 1:30 p.m. high school
South Panola School District - Closing at 1 p.m.
Tate County Schools - Closing at 1:30 p.m.
Tunica County Schools - Closing at 12 p.m.
Tennessee
Fayette Academy - Closing at 1:25 p.m.
Frayser-Corning Achievement Elementary - for heating issues
Georgian Hills Achievement Elementary - for heating issues
Kirby Middle School - for heating issues
Sheffield High School - Closing at 11:30 a.m. for heating issues
Westwood High School - for heating issues
White Station High School - Closing at 11:30 a.m. for heating issues
Winchester Elementary School - Closing at 11:30 a.m. for heating issues
