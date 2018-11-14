Wintry mix and snow through evening

Wintry mix will change to all snow in most locations through late afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will remain at or below freezing through sunset which means roads could become slick or icy at any time. This could cause some major issues for the evening commute tonight and morning commute on Thursday. Overpasses and bridges could be especially slick. Lows tonight will dip into the upper 20s. Winds will be gusty making it feel even colder.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 60% of light snow before midnight. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 29.
REST OF THE WEEK: Highs will be in the lower 40s on Thursday, so any snow on the ground will melt. Most of the day will feature clouds, but we will start to see them breaking up by sunset. We will climb back into the lower to mid 50s for Friday through Sunday. It will be sunny and dry this weekend through the start of next week. A few showers will be possible on Thanksgiving.
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -
