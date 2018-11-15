All lanes blocked on I-20W in Warren Co. for 18-wheeler fire

WARREN COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - All lanes are blocked on I-20 W in Warren County for an 18-wheeler fire.
A Fed-Ex truck is on fire and firefighters are working to put the flames out.
According to Sheriff Martin Pace, nobody was injured and the driver was able to get out safely.
The driver noticed the truck smoking as he was driving and pulled over. When he lifted up the hood, everything under the hood was on fire.
He got out and called the fire department and by the time deputies got on scene, the fire had completely destroyed the cab of the truck.
Firefighters say they are letting the fire burn out in the trailer of the truck.
According to MDOT, this will take about 3 hours to clear.
We are working to find out what caused the fire.
