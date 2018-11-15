Black farmers who claim company sold them subpar seeds back in court

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Local farmers were back in federal court this week fighting for their livelihoods.
The Black Farmers and Agriculturalists Association claims a local company sold them bogus seeds, putting their entire operations in danger of folding.
“The law is on our side, God is on our side, and the evidence is in our side,” said BFAA President Thomas Burrell.
Wednesday, BFAA members vowed to continue their fight for justice. There were no cameras allowed inside the federal building, but the farmers spoke to members of the media after a status hearing.
“Black farmers have always been the David versus Goliath,” Burrell said. “Keep in mind 20 years ago we were successful against one the largest entities on the planet: the United States government.”
The current federal lawsuit stems from claims made earlier this year in April.
A group of farmers from Louisiana and the Mid-South said Stine Seed Company purposefully switched seeds in order to sell black farmers a subpar product at the Mid-South Farm and Gin Show in March 2017.
After losing millions of dollars, the farmers took the seeds to experts at Mississippi State University to have them tested.
They said the tests show the seeds sold to the black farmers were not certified Stine Seeds.
“We had to basically shut down our operation and sell some land to pay some bills or we were going to lose everything,” said farmer Everlyn Bryant.
One couple, who are lifelong farmers, claim their crops suffered from the Stine seeds and traveled from Pine Bluff Arkansas to attend the hearing.
“We normally have about a 40-bushel yield, the year we used Stine Seed we dropped down to about 10-15 so that basically shut us down,” Bryant said.
Stine Seed Company President Myron Stine issued this statement about the court case:
Wednesday, a judge listened to updates from both sides including a motion to dismiss by the defendants.
A hearing to review all filings and motions is scheduled for January 3.
