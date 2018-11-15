Boyfriend indicted in murders of woman, unborn child

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A 27-year-old South Memphis man has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his pregnant girlfriend and her unborn baby earlier this year.
Ricky Anderson II, is being held without bond in the Shelby County Jail.
On Jan. 30, 2018, police were called to a residence in the 1900 block of Sparks St. where they found Karmeshia Pipes, 26, on the floor dead from gunshot wounds.
Her family told authorities they had not heard from her for several days.
Investigators said Anderson was her boyfriend and that she was eight months pregnant.
The case is being handled by the DA’s Domestic Violence Prosecution Unit which prosecutes felony cases of domestic assault and homicide committed by intimate partners.
The Unit also works closely with the Shelby County Family Safety Center to provide services and assistance to victims and their families.
