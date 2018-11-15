County braces for long, pricey court case in family massacre

Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk declines to make a comment to the media after the arraignment of Fredericka Wagner and Rita Newcomb at the Pike County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018 in Waverly, Ohio. Fredericka Wagner, 76 of Lucasville, and Rita Newcomb, 65, of South Webster, are accused of perjury and obstructing justice for allegedly misleading investigators. Newcomb also is charged with forging custody documents to cover up the crimes. The women are mothers of Angela Wagner and George "Billy" Wagner and grandmothers of the Wagners' two sons, George Wagner IV and Edward "Jake" Wagner, who are facing murder charges in the deaths of the Rhoden family and Hannah Gilley. The eight homicides took place in April 2016 at four different homes, all around the same time. (Meg Vogel/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) (AP)