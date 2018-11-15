Foster program helps Memphis animals find forever homes

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - There’s a new program aimed at saving shelter pets most at risk of euthanasia.
In two years, Memphis Animal Services is saving twice as many animals as it once was.
Its save rate is now 88 percent. “We're not done, we're not satisfied,” said MAS Executive Director Alexis Pugh. “Our end goal is to never euthanize an animal because of space.”
Pugh said the shelter hasn't put a cat down in two years and a small dog down in over a year.
However, that's not the case for the medium to large size dogs the shelter houses.
So, MAS is starting a new foster program that gets those dogs most a risk into temporary foster homes.
Foster parents have one job – become their number one hype man, said Pugh. MAS is asking fosters to commit four to six weeks or even less if they dogs get adopted.
During that time they want you to get the dog out to the park or to Starbucks for a Puppiccino and document those times for social media.
“We find that these real world experiences as opposed to a fixed adoption event, the real world things where the dog is just out doing normal things a dog would do once they’re adopted is really the best solution to finding this pet a home,” Pugh said.
Every Wednesday, MAS will name the five dogs eligible for foster on its Facebook page.
Then, the next day they invite the public to contact them about fostering one of them.
“Healthy dogs, good with other dogs and good with people,” Pugh said. “We want this opportunity to be open to anyone even if you haven’t fostered before.”
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.