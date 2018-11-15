Gasol, Grizzlies hold off Bucks late for 116-113 win

Grizzlies: Down five players because of injuries, Memphis still enjoyed a pace in the first half that catered to its grind-it-out style. Gasol had 11 points to pace the Grizzlies' to a 48-45 halftime lead. It helped, too, that the Bucks were just 4 of 23 (17 percent) from the arc in the first half. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said the injuries haven't prevented the team from playing the kind of kind of slow-down, defensive style that he is trying to instill. "The thought is can you make people uncomfortable and make them fight a fight they aren't accustomed to," Bickerstaff said.