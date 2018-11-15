Live traffic updates: Snow, ice slow Mid-South roads Thursday morning

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - After snow fell across the Mid-South on Wednesday, snow and ice remains on the roads.
Several cars crashed at Plough Boulevard and Winchester Road overnight--one example of how dangerous roads can be when there’s black ice. City crews shut down the section of road to call in salt and sand trucks.
As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, Memphis police said they’d responded to 106 crashes since noon--a rate of 15 crashes per hour.
Black ice can be found most commonly in shaded areas of the road. It often forms at night or early in the morning when temperatures are at their lowest, or when Sun isn’t around to warm the roads.
If you encounter black ice, do not hit the brakes. Try to keep the steering wheel straight. If you feel the back end of your car sliding left or right, make a very gentle turn of the steering wheel in the same direction to avoid spinning.
