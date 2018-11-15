MDOT: Not clear if I-269 bridge was treated for ice before deadly tour bus crash

DESOTO COUNTY, MS (WMC) - Mississippi authorities say they don’t know if the interstate was treated for ice before a tour bus crash left two dead and dozens more injured Wednesday.
The Teague VIP Express tour bus was traveling from Huntsville, Alabama to Tunica, Mississippi when investigators say it hit a patch of ice on I-269 in DeSoto County and overturned.
The surviving 44 passengers suffered varying injuries, though most were treated at area hospitals and have since been released.
According to an MDOT spokesman, about 15 trucks were out treating roads Wednesday as sleet and snow moved through the Mid-South. I-269 was being treated at the time of the crash, but the spokesman said he couldn’t confirm if the southbound bridge where the bus flipped was treated prior to the crash.
