Memphis schools faced with heating challenges due to system malfunction

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Shelby County Schools dealt with heating issues in several buildings Wednesday.
Schools like White Station High School, Frayser-Cornings and Georgian Hills Elementary had no heat as a result of deferred maintenance.
School leaders said they now have to pay a price for upkeep that wasn’t taken care of years ago.
Because of time sensitivity, they said letting school out even for a day is too much.
Achievement School District schools are located inside SCS buildings and also had to face the heating challenges.
Bobby White, Achievement School District Chief of External Affairs, said they want the school to be a welcoming environment.
"And it just can't be a welcoming environment when the heat does not work," said White.
Moving forward, they want to get into major repairs rather than patch work.
They have not made the call for closures yet so people have the opportunity to prepare.
