More sunshine and a warming trend

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - After snow yesterday, some roads might be slick this morning. Most of the area received 0.5 to 1 inch of snow. Bridges and overpasses will be the primary concern as temperatures stay below freezing for the next few hours. By noon today, temperatures will rise above freezing and clouds will gradually clear. Any snow or ice will melt away this afternoon. Highs today will be in the lower 40s and lows tonight will dip into the lower 30s under a clear sky.
TODAY: Decreasing clouds. Winds: W 5-10 mph. High: 40.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: SW 5 mph. Low: 33.
FRIDAY: Temperatures will finally start to climb up to more seasonable levels on Friday. With sunshine, highs will get into the upper 50s. Lows will dip into the upper 30s on Friday night.
WEEKEND FORECAST: We will have a beautiful, Fall day on Saturday with mostly sunny conditions and highs in the lower 60s. A weak cold front will move into the Mid-South on Sunday, which will drop temperatures to the mid 50s. A stray shower will be possible in the late afternoon and evening, but the first part of Sunday will be dry. Lows will be around 40 degrees.
NEXT WEEK: Highs will hover around 50 degrees on Monday and then we will get into the mid 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be dry for most of next week, including on Thanksgiving. Highs on Thursday will also be in the mid to upper 50s.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
