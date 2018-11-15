More sunshine and a warming trend

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - After snow yesterday, some roads might be slick this morning. Most of the area received 0.5 to 1 inch of snow. Bridges and overpasses will be the primary concern as temperatures stay below freezing for the next few hours. By noon today, temperatures will rise above freezing and clouds will gradually clear. Any snow or ice will melt away this afternoon. Highs today will be in the lower 40s and lows tonight will dip into the lower 30s under a clear sky.