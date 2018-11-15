Memphis police respond to 84 crashes since noon

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Emergency responders are working crashes across the metro Wednesday night after winter weather moved through the Mid-South.
Shelby County deputies are on the scene of a two-car crash on Raleigh-Millington Road near New Allen Road. According to the sheriff’s office, six people were taken to the hospital as a result of the crash, one in critical condition.
Raleigh-Millington Road is closed between Fite and New Allen while deputies work the scene.
Memphis police are on the scene of another crash at Airways and I-240 where three vehicles were involved. One person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Elsewhere, officers have blocked westbound Sam Cooper in Binghampton for a two-car crash. Two people were taken to the hospital but are expected to be OK.
Memphis police say officers have responded to 84 crashes throughout the city since noon. Sleet and snow moved across the Mid-South Wednesday, causing hazardous road conditions. A deadly tour bus crash in DeSoto County Wednesday afternoon is being blamed on an icy bridge.
