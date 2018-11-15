Thousands of veterans line up for Thanksgiving basket giveaway

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The city of Memphis partnered with corporate sponsors Thursday to help ensure 2,000 local veterans will have a Thanksgiving meal.
In what's become an annual tradition, volunteers with Kroger, Smithfield Foods, FedEx, Alpha Omega Veterans Services, the Mid South Foodbank and the city of Memphis lined up to pack veterans' vehicles with food.
Mayor Jim Strickland said they're always looking for ways to serve the public more.
"And the veterans ought to be at the top of our mind," said Strickland.
The giveaway included a Smithfield ham and fixings to feed a family of 5 for the holiday.
“Whenever we’re able to come in and feed a population such as military veterans, it’s an incredible opportunity to serve those who have served.” said Jonathan Toms with Smithfield Foods.
Kroger Delta Division's president Scot Hendricks said food insecurity is a growing problem in the Mid-South.
The giveaway is one example of how the grocery giant gives back in Memphis.
"It is a big issue and the sad thing is it's getting worse. So on behalf of Kroger and our division here and our associates, we are working to try and make a difference and eliminate that. we don't want anyone to go away hungry," said Hendricks.
The line was long but veterans, like Vietnam service member Johnny Jenkins, were grateful.
"This is a blessing every little bit helps out this is what we need to do for our veterans," said Jenkins.
He also had a message to pass along for veterans who never came home.
Jenkins asked for prayer for the ones that didn’t make it back and their families.
