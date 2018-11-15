Tigers add 2 players on signing day

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - University of Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway netted two signees on the first day of the early signing period, with consensus 4-star Forward D.J. Jeffries signing his national letter of intent with Memphis.
The Olive Branch Star and Mississippi High School Player of the Year had his signing event canceled due to poor weather, but went ahead and inked his deal with the Tigers.
Top 100 Player Malcolm Dandridge, who played power forward for Penny on two state championship teams at East High, will hold his signing ceremony next Tuesday night. That’s when East squares off Against Olive Branch.
