TN Education Commissioner steps down

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Tennessee Education Commissioner Candace McQueen is leaving her position for a new role.
McQueen will become the CEO of the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching--a nonprofit that helps states and districts attract high quality educators.
McQueen was appointed in 2015. During her tenure, the state experienced record-high graduation rates and high ACT averages.
The state also faced years of issues with TNReady testing.
