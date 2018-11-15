TN Education Commissioner steps down

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 15, 2018 at 11:51 AM CST - Updated November 15 at 11:51 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Tennessee Education Commissioner Candace McQueen is leaving her position for a new role.

McQueen will become the CEO of the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching--a nonprofit that helps states and districts attract high quality educators.

McQueen was appointed in 2015. During her tenure, the state experienced record-high graduation rates and high ACT averages.

The state also faced years of issues with TNReady testing.

