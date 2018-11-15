White Station closes early over heating issues

White Station High School
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 15, 2018 at 11:01 AM CST - Updated November 15 at 11:03 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - White Station High School is dismissing early Thursday because of heating issues.

White Station was one of several schools that closed Wednesday over the same issue.

Shelby County Schools officials said the decision was made to reopen the school because they believed the issues to be fixed.

The school will now close at 11:30 a.m.

However, many students and teachers reported the school not being properly heated Thursday morning.

SCS officials issued an apology to students, parents and staff over the issue.

“Any disruption to a learning day is always taken very seriously, especially issues involving the well-being of our students and staff. We will be working to address the issues as quickly as possible, and parents will be updated as new information becomes available.”
SCS Officials

