White Station closes early over heating issues

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - White Station High School is dismissing early Thursday because of heating issues.
White Station was one of several schools that closed Wednesday over the same issue.
Shelby County Schools officials said the decision was made to reopen the school because they believed the issues to be fixed.
The school will now close at 11:30 a.m.
However, many students and teachers reported the school not being properly heated Thursday morning.
SCS officials issued an apology to students, parents and staff over the issue.
