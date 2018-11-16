Breakdown: Why the flu is more likely in winter

Your grandma did get one thing wrong, though. Not wearing a coat on a cold day doesn’t make you sick, according to medical experts. However, experts believe that staying indoors because of the cold temperatures could be to blame. Germs are more easily spread from person to person, which is more likely when you’re cooped up inside in the winter. This will keep the virus inside and may cause you to get sick from a person at home, school, or work even if you stay far away from them.