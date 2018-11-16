‘Christmas in Graceland’ set to premiere on the Hallmark Channel

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Hallmark’s newest Christmas movie, “Christmas at Graceland” premieres Saturday night.
WMC caught up with the stars on the red carpet Thursday night at the movie’s world premiere.
The movie was filmed in Memphis last July.
Actor Wes Brown recalled the last time he was in the Bluff City, wearing the same attire, but it was 100 degrees.
“I actually was, this is an actual jacket I wore and yeah but I’ve since had it dry cleaned because of the sweat,” said Brown.
In the movie Brown plays Clay, a Memphis music promoter, and the former boyfriend of Laurel, played by Kellie Pickler.
Laurel is a Chicago-based business executive in Memphis to close a deal to take-over the city's oldest family-owned bank.
While in town, Clay reminds Laurel of the days when they were a performing duo on the cusp of fame and she falls in love with the Bluff City once again.
"There was nothing like it. I hate using the term magical, but it really was. It was a magical time and a wonderful experience," said Brown.
The movie was shot across Memphis over the summer and features one of the city's crown jewels.
"You're going to see a ton of Graceland in this. I mean they really used the house, the mansion as a character of its own," said Brown.
The movie is director Eric Close's first holiday-themed project.
"Christmas is one of my favorite times of year. The music is great you know it's a time for family. So It was funny because when I was in the editing room I was editing day and day, and I was hearing these songs over and over again that you will hear in the movie so I would be walking around in the middle of summer singing Christmas song and people were like looking at me like that guy is a little strange," said Close.
The movie premieres November 17 at 7 p.m. CT on the Hallmark Channel.
