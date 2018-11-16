Cold Night Ahead, But Warmer Days To Come

Clouds have cleared and temperatures will fall below freezing in many parts of the Mid-South tonight but the return of a southerly flow will allow for a warmer end to the week and start to the weekend.
TONIGHT: Clearin & Cold WIND: SW 5 LOW: 35
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny WIND: SW 5 HIGH: 58
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: S 5 LOW: 42
THE WEEKEND: South winds and plenty of sunshine will warm temperatures to seasonable limits Saturday. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 60s with overnight lows in the mid 40. A weak cold front will move through the area Sunday bringing an increase in clouds and a slight chance of a shower late in the day or evening. Highs will be in the upper 50s with lows again in the mid 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures near 50 and lows falling into the upper 30s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny and with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low to mid 40s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
