Cyclone kills 13 in southern India, 80K people evacuated

In this grab made from video provided by KK Productions, a motorcycle is covered in debris from a house that collapsed when a cyclone struck Nagapattinam, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. Cyclone Gaja hit the coast of southern India on Friday, killing more than 10 people and damaging homes after more than 80,000 residents were evacuated. (KK Production via AP) (KK Production)