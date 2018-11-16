Eurozone central banker suggests rates could stay low longer

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 file photo, the President of European Central Bank Mario Draghi waits for the beginning of a press conference following the meeting of the governing council in Frankfurt, Germany. Draghi warns that slowing world trade is proving to be a drag on the eurozone economy but says the current expansion remains “resilient” as consumers at home remain willing to spend and unemployment falls thanks to pro-business reforms. Draghi said in a speech Friday, Nov. 16, 2018 in Frankfurt that “there is certainly no reason why the expansion in the euro area should abruptly come to an end.” (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File) (Michael Probst)