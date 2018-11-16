5 Great Things: Program helps veterans overcome addiction, Graceland hosts annual holiday lighting ceremony

By Kym Clark | November 16, 2018 at 4:38 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 4:38 PM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Despite an early wintry blast, the Mid-South still managed to pull off some Great Things this week. Here are 5, starting with Veterans Day.

Program helps veterans overcome addiction

Turning Point’s mission in Southaven, Mississippi is to help anyone dealing with trauma and addiction, especially veterans, get their lives back by treating one to three veterans at any given time.

Memphis’ first international district re-branded; offers unique multicultural experience for visitors

Re-branding one of Memphis' busiest roadways is the goal of the Summer Avenue Merchants Association. They hope to turn the roadway into an International District.

Holy Convocation returning to Memphis in 2021

The Saints will march back to Memphis in 2021-2023. They will be bringing their Holy Convocation back to the church’s founding city after leaving for St. Louis in 2009.

Foster program helps Memphis animals find forever homes

A new foster program at the Memphis Animal Shelter is putting dogs most at risk of euthanasia into foster homes.

Graceland hosts annual holiday lighting ceremony

It’s beginning to look a lot like a Blue Christmas in Memphis. Graceland hosted its annual holiday lighting ceremony with country music’s Scotty McCreery and Marty Stuart who flipped the switch for the mansion’s holiday lights.

