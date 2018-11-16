Habitat for Humanity renovates Medical District homes

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Volunteers are in the spirit of giving days before Thanksgiving.
A couple of homes got a makeover with the help of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis.
It's known as Heroes Build Day.
On Friday, AutoZone, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis members of the U.S. Navy and other volunteers came together to paint two homes in the Medical District.
“What a great way to come out and support our community,” said Adrienne Fullwood.
The experience makes the American Dream of homeownership a reality.
Fullwood is a U.S. Navy Air Force veteran and volunteer.
“It brings me to tears,” Fullwood said. “The national anthem that he sang it really means a lot. The country had really changed for the better on appreciating the members of the armed service.”
This was her first experience with Habitat for Humanity.
“The heroes here today really want to show our appreciation for the heroes that have served our country and we really want to not just say thank you but show it and show how much we appreciate the sacrifices they made,” Fullwood said.
It's an annual project that turns houses into homes for families in Memphis.
To learn more, visit Habitat for Humanity’s website.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.